Donald Trump To Interview Elon Musk Next Week For Mystery Job

Former U.S. President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump has announced plans to hold a “major interview” with Elon Musk next week, as announced on Trump’s social media platform.

Trump posted on Truth Social that he would be holding the interview with Musk on Monday night, adding that more details of the discussion would be announced soon. The interview comes as the latest in a series of supportive statements exchanged between the two, and weeks after Musk officially endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential election.