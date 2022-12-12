Donkervoort F22 Packs 493HP Into A 1600 LB Supercar

Dutch supercar maker Donkervoort Automobielen revealed its latest model, the F22, and the name doesn’t have anything to do with fighter jets. Marking the end of the D8 GTO era, the new car is faster than the previous model, thanks to the Audi Sport five-cylinder 2.5L engine producing 493 hp (500 ps) and 640 Nm (472 lb-ft) of torque.



The guiding principle for developing the entire car was “less is more.” The company did everything it could to de-clutter wherever possible, going from 98 carbon fiber parts in the GTO Individual Series to just 54 in the F22. The resulting clean, minimal design was intended to keep things simple while at the same time appealing to a wider audience.



