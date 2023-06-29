Doomsday Analyst Believes Tesla Will Have to Slash Prices This Year To Keep Up With the EV Market

Tesla will likely face challenging business conditions this year given the EV maker hasn't lined up any new models - and that could force the firm to slash car prices again to shore up demand, according to Bernstein's senior research analyst. 
 
"Our perspective is that upcoming numbers won't be great. I think there's limited chance that Tesla will eclipse consensus expectations in terms of deliveries this quarter. I think margins will be down sequentially, because they took incremental price cuts in the quarter," Toni Sacconaghi told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday. 
 


