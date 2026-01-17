Drag Queens and Elected Officials Team Up to Fight the REAL TRAFFIC VILLAIN. A 12-Inch Metal Circle.

Los Angeles has officially entered peak clown world territory: the city just removed a handful of decades-old "No U-Turn" signs from Silver Lake because—wait for it—they were apparently deeply offensive. These innocent traffic regulators, slapped up in 1997 to stop late-night joyrides (or, more accurately, to curb gay men cruising for hookups), somehow survived until 2024 as walking hate crimes etched in metal. Councilmembers Nithya Raman and Hugo Soto-Martínez showed up like heroes in a bad satire, flanked by drag queens and pastries, to ceremonially yank them down and pat themselves on the back for dismantling "homophobia inscribed in physical spaces."



Imagine the horror: a sign telling drivers not to whip a 180 at 3 a.m. was secretly code for bigotry! Never mind that "No U-Turn" signs exist in every city on Earth without triggering therapy sessions. In LA logic, a traffic rule from the '90s is a relic of oppression so traumatic it demands immediate bureaucratic fanfare, complete with speeches about joy and love. Meanwhile, actual problems—like potholes that could swallow a Prius or homelessness camps blocking sidewalks—get the usual shrug.



Congratulations, City of Angels: you've turned a mundane street sign into a civil rights victory lap while the rest of us wonder if next they'll ban red lights for being too aggressive. Welcome to the circus—tickets are free, sanity not included.



?? BREAKING: Los Angeles reportedly removed U-turn signs after complaints they were offensive—welcome to clown world.pic.twitter.com/Y5DmfvoTfs — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 17, 2026



