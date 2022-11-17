Drako's 2000 HP Dragon Hyper SUV Can Run The Quarter Mile In 9 Seconds

Drako Motors, a luxury sports car manufacturer based in San Jose, California, has just revealed its long-awaited Dragon all-electric super SUV, and it makes the Tesla Model X Plaid look utterly dull. Described by the company as "the most powerful, quickest, and fastest production hyper-luxury SUV in history," the Dragon is here to take luxury electric mobility to new heights.

Thanks to four electric motors, as used on the Drako GTE supercar, each wheel is individually controlled, which allows for "high-rpm tank turns that allow the Dragon to effectively spin in place." If that sounds like an unnecessary gimmick, get ready for another unnecessary but attractive feature: the Dragon produces a stunning 2,000 horsepower.