Drink To Koolaid: SpaceX And xAI Begin Buying Excess Cybertruck Inventory

Hundreds of Tesla Cybertrucks have been spotted being delivered Elon Musk’s private companies, SpaceX and xAI, as Tesla is having issues selling the electric pickup truck.

Cybertruck turned out to be Tesla’s first real commercial flop.



After planning for a production capacity of over 250,000 units per year, Tesla is currently selling the pickup truck at a rate of ~20,000 units annually.



A ~10% utiliation rate of a production line is a terrible situation for an automaker as much of the capital invested in the vehicle program becomes sunk cost.