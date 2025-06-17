Driver Blames Tesla FSD After Getting Hit By A Train

Imagine setting your semi-autonomous vehicle to take the wheel, only to have it veer off the road and onto active train tracks. At least that’s what one Tesla Model 3 driver claims happened during an early morning drive. While everyone inside the car escaped unharmed, the driver wasted no time pointing fingers at the car’s Full Self-Driving system after the incident. Western Berks Fire Commissioner Jared Renshaw told local news outlet WFMZ that the car, “Went down the tracks approximately 40-50 feet.” According to the driver’s account, the Tesla apparently mistook the train tracks for a road and followed them as if that were a normal route. Renshaw added that the driver claimed the vehicle was in Full Self-Driving mode at the time.



