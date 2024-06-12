Driver Blindly Follows Google Maps And Ends Up In Canal

A new case coming from India highlights the risks of blindly trusting navigation apps, as a driver who accepted a shortcut suggested by Google Maps ended up with their car in a dry canal.

The incident happened only a few days after three people lost their lives after driving off an unfinished bridge. The driver was following Google Maps navigation, but access to the bridge wasn't restricted by barriers or warning signs.

This new case happened in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district. Three people relied on Google Maps to travel from Bareilly to Pilibhit.

The driver wasn't familiar with the whereabouts, so they used Google Maps to get directions to the destination. During navigation, Google Maps suggested a shortcut, as the application found a faster route, and the driver immediately accepted it.