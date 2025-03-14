Driver Charged With Attempted Murder In CarMax Dealership Crash

A 25-year-old man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a vehicle ramming incident that injured several people at a Los Angeles-area CarMax dealership, court documents show.

Andrew Arroyo was charged with one count of attempted murder and nine counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the crash Saturday afternoon on the 8600 block of S. La Cienega Boulevard in Inglewood, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

Ten people were hurt, according to the complaint, which noted that one victim was left comatose because of a brain injury.