Driver Claims ABS Malfunction Torched His Ford Bronco

According to one person on Facebook, the crispy Ford Bronco you see above and below is the result of a braking malfunction. In particular, the owner’s friend alleges that after the driver avoided hitting a deer, the ABS system failed and caused a series of issues that ultimately lead to a fire. The deer might have lived but the Bronco sure is as dead as it gets. Posted on the Bronco 6th Gen page on Facebook, member David Hobbs says that his friend was behind the wheel when the incident took place somewhere in Iowa. “He had to slam on his brakes to miss a deer and 7 miles down the road the ABS locked up the brakes and burst the brake line and then shorted out and started it on fire,” says Hobbs.



