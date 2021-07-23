Driver Dodges Squirrel and Crashes Into Historic Home

The Hill reports that early in the morning of July 15th a 19-year-old woman swerving to avoid a squirrel plowed into a home built by the great grandfather of the 16th President Of The United States, Abraham Lincoln. According to a statement made by the driver to authorities, she “ drove off the right side of the road, over the sidewalk, and into the front of the house.” By the time the 2014 Audi Q7 came to a stop, over half the car was inside the house that had been home to seven generations of Lincolns. Given how severe the damage to the house is, you have to wonder how fast the Q7 was actually going. I reached out to the department to get that information and will update when they get back to me.



Read Article