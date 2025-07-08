Driver Fined For Going 124 MPH Over The Autobahn Speed Limit

The Autobahn is widely believed to be a safe haven for speed but, in reality, there are a number of sections with limits. One driver found that out the hard way and they’re now facing stiff penalties.

According to German authorities, an enforcement trailer was located along the A2 motorway in a speed-limited section near Magdeburg. While it was in service, the trailer clocked one driver traveling 199 mph (321 km/h) in a 75 mph (120 km/h) zone. That’s a whopping 124 mph (201 km/h) over the speed limit.