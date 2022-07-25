Driver Flees After Lamborghini Crashes Into SUV Then A Condo In Fort Lauderdale

A wild ride sent a Lamborghini SUV on a collision course with a duplex in Fort Lauderdale.



According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the chaotic wreck took place near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 11th Street, at around 3 p.m., Sunday. Officials said the driver of a rented 2021 Lamborghini Urus crashed into a parked Nissan SUV.



The force from the impact sent the SUV flying in the air before it landed on the unoccupied side of a duplex. “I heard the loudest boom in my bedroom,” said area resident Peter Riedel. “I looked back, and I saw a damn Lamborghini truck coming straight at me,” said witness Clarence Middleton.



