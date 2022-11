The driver who ran over a group of law enforcement recruits in Whittier, California, was asleep at the wheel, according to the driver’s attorney. In a recent statement, the attorney said the 22-year-old driver, Nicholas Guttierez, was on his way to work the morning of November 16 when he fell asleep behind the wheel of a Honda CR-V and drove into the group of Los Angeles County sheriff and police recruits who were running in formation during routine training, as CBS News reports.



