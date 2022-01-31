Driver With No Gun Skills Opens Fire On Another Driver In Miami

Getting frustrated while driving in traffic is understandable. Though everyone reacts differently to irritating situations, some reactions are just lethally reckless and unforgivable. A driver in Miami decided it was appropriate to fire rounds out onto an interstate at another driver. I don’t know about you, but I’ve never gotten angry enough to pull out a handgun and open fire on a highway. Yesterday, new dashcam footage came to light from a road-rage incident on I-95 in Miami-Dade County last June. The footage completely contradicts the initial report from the Florida Highway Patrol. In the video, 30-year-old Eric Popper pulls a handgun from his center console and opens fire through his own car at another vehicle as it passes him. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident. The footage was obtained by local talk show host Andy Slater and confirmed to be authentic by Robert Gershman, Popper’s lawyer.



