Driverless Waymo Vehicle In San Francisco Kills Family Pet

A Jaguar I-Pace equipped with autonomous technology from Waymo struck and killed a small dog in San Francisco on May 21, documents filed with the California DMV show. The vehicle was driving in autonomous mode when the accident occurred.
 
Waymo, which is owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, said that although the vehicle saw the dog running towards it, it was “not able to avoid contact.” It cites the “unusual path” of the animal and the speed at which it ran towards the vehicle, as reasons why.


