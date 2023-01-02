Drivers Are Worse Than Ever - Is It Because No One Wants To Be Accountable For Their Own Actions?

I’ve driven a fair few hundred miles over the past week and one thing has struck me: the standard of driving on UK roads these days is shocking. My biggest bugbear – after many hours spent on the motorway – is the Middle Lane Owners’ Club, who seem to be out in force these days, especially at weekends.



The Highway Code appears to be forgotten by most people once they’ve passed their test, but it’s crucial reading for all drivers. And if they were to re-read the Highway Code, they’d see that Rule 264 states: “If you are overtaking, you should return to the left lane when it is safe to do so.” That doesn’t mean sit in lanes two, three or four just in case you have to overtake something else.



