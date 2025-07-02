Drivers Blame Google Maps Directions For Entering Restricted Roads Despite Signs

Drivers can be very creative when pulled over, and police in Shrewsbury, England, discovered this in the last few weeks.

A new No Entry sign at Moneybrook Way, Meole estate, keeps being ignored by motorists who someone don't pay attention to traffic signs, so police officers decided to do the next logical thing: pull them over.

Despite being a residential area, one phase of the operation had 20 drivers pulled over, according to the official police data. They were "in breach of road traffic legislation," but considering the authorities instated a period of clemency to give motorists enough time to discover the No Entry sign and adjust their routes, fines will soon become the new norm.