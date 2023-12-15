Drivers Take Issue With GM's Audio Justification - No More Android Auto Or Apple Carplay No More GM

The American carmaker announced not long ago that it plans to abandon Android Auto and CarPlay in new-generation EVs, instead bringing Android Automotive to all these models. The company has already made the first step in this controversial direction with the 2024 Blazer EV, which adopts AAOS and removes Android Auto and CarPlay.



The carmaker has the technical means to offer Android Automotive side-by-side with Android Auto and CarPlay. As a fully featured operating system, AAOS can allow phone projection systems to run on top of it – for a fact, Polestar already does it – but the only requirement is the carmaker allowing this integration.





