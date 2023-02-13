Driving Like A Bat Out Of Hell May Be Your Ticket To Better Cold Weather EV Range

It is well known that cold temperatures have a major impact on the range of electric vehicles, but new research suggests that the faster an EV drives, the less of an impact the cold weather has. Research into the driving ranges of 500 electric sedans and 2,000 electric vans conducted by Geotab, a fleet vehicle telematics provider, came to the somewhat counterintuitive conclusion that the maximum range of an EV occurs at a higher speed in the cold than it does at an ideal temperature.



Read Article