Driving School Focuses On Lessons For Supercar Owners

Agent009 submitted on 2/26/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:22:11 AM

Views : 386 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motorbiscuit.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Driving school Monaco Bonne Conduite will soon be giving novice drivers lessons on how to handle a supercar. In this case, that specific supercar is a red Porsche 911. Licensed drivers are also welcome to learn, because, as we all know, there are a lot of drivers who have licenses that could still use a few lessons.
 
This is great news for inept luxury car thieves. As the head of ILM Auto, who had a $470,000 Ferrari stolen from his dealership and then destroyed by the thieves, said, “A car like that, a Ferrari 488 Pista, it’s complicated, you have to know how to drive it.”


Read Article


Driving School Focuses On Lessons For Supercar Owners

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)