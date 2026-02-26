Driving School Focuses On Lessons For Supercar Owners

Driving school Monaco Bonne Conduite will soon be giving novice drivers lessons on how to handle a supercar. In this case, that specific supercar is a red Porsche 911. Licensed drivers are also welcome to learn, because, as we all know, there are a lot of drivers who have licenses that could still use a few lessons. This is great news for inept luxury car thieves. As the head of ILM Auto, who had a $470,000 Ferrari stolen from his dealership and then destroyed by the thieves, said, “A car like that, a Ferrari 488 Pista, it’s complicated, you have to know how to drive it.”



