Drunk Aussie Gets $6,000 Fine For Fighting With A Tesla

A man in Australia punched a Tesla multiple times, though he says he doesn't remember any of it. The incident happened after the 44-year-old man, Benjamin John Nannup, had just been in a fight with the brother of his ex at a local fast food joint.



Onlookers reported that they had seen Nannup in some type of physical altercation at Red Rooster in Mandurah. They shared that he was clearly drunk, he was shirtless, and he was yelling and cussing at customers and workers outside the restaurant.



Read Article