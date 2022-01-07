Drunk Australian Mayor Crashes Hours After Hosting A Meeting With DUI Victims Families

The mayor of Redlands, Australia, Karen Williams, is facing strong criticism after crashing her vehicle into a tree just one hour after hosting an online meeting attending with families whose loved ones had been killed in accidents caused by intoxicated motorists where she reportedly declared “we need to clean up the drink driving.”

Williams admitted that she had “several glasses of wine” before her crash, reports 7News Australia, and said that it was a mistake to get behind the wheel. She has, however, resisted calls to resign, saying that it would be a rash decision.