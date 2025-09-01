Drunk Driver Calls Police To Report Another Drunk Driver Blocking Him From Leaving The Parking Lot

Statistics provided by the NHTSA reveal that in the United States, 37 people die every day after they are involved in drunk-driving crashes. In 2022 alone, more than 13,500 people lost their lives due to the same reason.

Drinking and driving remains a major problem worldwide, and a 50-year-old Qualicum Beach motorist believed he was helping deal with it when he called the police to report what he believed was a drunk driver.

A car moving in front of him looked suspect, and the man believed the driver was impaired. The vehicle eventually stopped on the side of the road, and the main immediately proceeded to block it from leaving. Nobody would want a drunk driver on the road, right?