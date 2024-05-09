Drunk Driver Charged With Death Of Two People Will Blame Car's Self Driving Feature

An intoxicated woman driving a Ford “Mustang” Mach-E, who struck and killed two people in Philadelphia last March, is being charged with homicide. However, the vehicle’s suite of advanced driving aids have muddled the case and are apparently being used as part of the defense. Meanwhile, the technology itself is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) for presumed operational failures. Based upon reports by the Associated Press, Dimple Patel was allegedly driving under the influence with her Ford’s BlueCruise system activated. Authorities have asserted that she struck a stationary Honda CR-V, which had stopped on the left shoulder of I-95 to assist the driver of a broken down vehicle, around 3:00 AM.



