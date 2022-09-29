Drunk Driver Goes Wrong Way, Hits 4 Cars, But Blames It All On Waze

Andrew Beavers, a 55-year-old driver from England, ended up going the wrong way on the A38 truck road near Buckfastleigh and hit not one, not two, but four other vehicles.



It goes without saying the collision with an oncoming vehicle on a high-speed road is totally shocking, and the local media reports that one of the drivers involved in the incident wasn’t even sure if he was dead or alive after 24 hours.



As if ending up the wrong way wasn’t enough, it looks like Beavers, the driver that caused the whole thing, actually had a drink early in the day.



