Drunk Driver Plows Through Girl Scout Cookie Stand

The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a suspected drunken driver is accused of crashing a Tesla into Girl Scouts selling cookies outside of a Walmart in Granite Bay, California.

“I saw the yellow tape and I was just shocked to hear Girl Scouts were injured. This is a pretty low-key parking lot,” resident Ken Klinger said. According to California Highway Patrol, two girls, ages 9 and 10, have moderate injuries including cuts and scratches.

Officials say a 78-year-old woman has major injuries. All three went to the hospital. “I hope to God they’re going to be OK,” Klinger said.

