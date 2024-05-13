Drunk Driver Was So Busy Following Google Maps She Ran Over 5 People

I said it before, and I'll say it again on every occasion: Google Maps, Waze, Apple Maps, you name it, every navigation app is a fantastic piece of software for each and every one of us. These solutions guide us to our destinations, making every second behind the wheel safer and more convenient. But despite this great benefit, we should never, ever take everything they say for granted. The driver is responsible for their action, so they should always respect the law, pay attention to road signs, and ignore navigation apps if they offer suggestions that don't look right. A 49-year-old woman from India followed Google Maps on a narrow road in Ashok Nagar, relying on the application for navigation guidance to Kodambakkam. She entered the narrow road without even paying attention to what was happening on the side, eventually running over a group of people who were sleeping in front of their house.



