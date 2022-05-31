Drunk Florida Man One Ups Paul Pelosi By Climbing His Mustang A Utility Pole

The Tallahassee Police Department recently posted a video showing what happens when a Ford Mustang driver and intoxication combine. Posted on their social medial channels on May 16, the Tallahassee PD reports that this was one of four DUIs they attended to that weekend and that there was, fortunately, no one hurt in this accident that saw a blue Mustang climb a power pole. Unable to back down, the driver staggers out of the vehicle in a second video posted to Reddit (below). Angles provided by the police department show why the driver couldn’t get back down, as the Mustang came to a rest with none of its wheels actually touching the ground.







Read Article