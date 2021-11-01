Ducati US Offices Raided By Armed FBI Agents

On December 17, 2020, federal agents raided the North American headquarters of Ducati.

Around 30 FBI agents are reported to have entered the building with a search warrant and guns drawn. Only two or three employees were on-site at the time, with most of them working remotely due to COVID.

Despite happening almost a month ago, the first report of the raid surfaced on the Bay Area Riders Forum on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Another forum member confirmed the story, saying he was there when it happened. The following day that same member posted that he had just been fired.



