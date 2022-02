Be honest.



Many of us are last minute Valentines Day shoppers.



And for 2022, it's already getting down to the wire.



Here's a gent who is considering buying a USED 2015 Range Rover with 85k miles for his wife. Asking price is $40k.



WHO wants to advise him yay or nay on this potential purchase and the general idea of a used RR?



The things we consider when we're in love....









Who wants to tell him? pic.twitter.com/xCQXHvD3dT — Zerin Dube (@SpeedSportLife) February 10, 2022