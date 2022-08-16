Durango SRT Hellcat To Return In 2023 With 710HP

Mopar fans, rejoice! Dodge has some great news: the Durango SRT Hellcat will make a return for the 2023 model year. Originally destined to be a one-year wonder, the Stellantis-owned brand decided to revive the performance SUV after enthusiasts demanded its return. Clever enough to not mess with a beloved recipe, the Durango Hellcat retains the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 HEMI engine with 710 horsepower and a tire-destroying 645 lb-ft of torque - take that, Aston Martin.

That immense power translates into supercar-rivaling performance. Prod the throttle and the 2023 Durango SRT Hellcat will sprint to 60 mph in a claimed 3.5 seconds, before disappearing over the horizon at 180 mph.