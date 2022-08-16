Durango SRT Hellcat To Return In 2023 With 710HP

Agent009 submitted on 8/16/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:50:56 AM

Views : 496 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mopar fans, rejoice! Dodge has some great news: the Durango SRT Hellcat will make a return for the 2023 model year. Originally destined to be a one-year wonder, the Stellantis-owned brand decided to revive the performance SUV after enthusiasts demanded its return. Clever enough to not mess with a beloved recipe, the Durango Hellcat retains the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 HEMI engine with 710 horsepower and a tire-destroying 645 lb-ft of torque - take that, Aston Martin.

That immense power translates into supercar-rivaling performance. Prod the throttle and the 2023 Durango SRT Hellcat will sprint to 60 mph in a claimed 3.5 seconds, before disappearing over the horizon at 180 mph.



Read Article


Durango SRT Hellcat To Return In 2023 With 710HP

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)