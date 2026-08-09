Dutch Company Secures Approval To Manufacture Flying Car

Dutch company PAL-V is the first in the world to secure both automotive and aviation production approvals for its flying car. It means that PAL-V is ready to kick off commercial-scale production of the Liberty flying car, but this is also a historic moment for the emerging FlyDrive market overall. The main photo above this article shows two vehicles that look different but are actually one and the same. It’s not about the liveries (they are both configured for Emergency Response and Dutch Fire Brigade operations), but about modes; one is displayed in drive mode, and the other one in flight mode, showcasing the active dual modes of each Livery flying car.



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