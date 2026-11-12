Dutch Court Sides with Chinese And Orders JLR To Destroy All Seized Files Within 24 Hours

A Dutch court has ordered Jaguar Land Rover to destroy the digital files seized from BYD’s Dutch offices or face a penalty of 50,000 euros per hour. JLR chose the Dutch court because it was counting on the Netherlands’ strict intellectual property laws.

50,000 euros or roughly $55,460. That is how much Jaguar Land Rover has to pay for every single hour of delay until it destroys the digital files seized from BYD. Judge H.F.R. van Heemstra issued the preliminary ruling at the District Court of The Hague, overturning an evidence raid conducted over intellectual property claims involving the BYD Ti7 SUV in August.