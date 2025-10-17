Dutch Government Seizes Control Of Chinese Chip Maker That Supplies BMW

The Dutch government’s decision to seize control of chipmaker Nexperia has roiled Europe’s auto industry. On September 30, The Hague invoked the rarely used Goods Availability Act to take oversight of Nexperia, citing “serious governance shortcomings” and the risk of technology transfer to its Chinese owner, Wingtech.

Bloomberg reports Chinese authorities have retaliated with export restrictions on Nexperia’s Chinese outputs, effectively blocking certain finished chip and sub-assembly shipments integral to European automotive electronics supply chains. The company produces discrete semiconductors and simpler logic and MOSFET components.