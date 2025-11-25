Dutch Officials Tell Tesla Fans To Stop Pressuring Them To Approve FSD

Tesla is trying to get its “FSD Supervised” technology approved for use in the Netherlands. But Dutch regulators are telling Tesla fans to stop pressuring safety authority RDW on the matter, and that their efforts will have “no influence” on the ultimate decision.

The RDW issued a statement on Monday directed at those who have been sending messages to try and get the agency to clear Tesla’s premium partially automated driving system, marketed in the U.S. as the Full Self-Driving (Supervised) option. It’s not yet available for use in the Netherlands or Europe broadly.

“We thank everyone who has already done so and would like to ask everyone not to contact us about this,” the agency said.