Dutch Seizure Of Chinese Chip Maker Threatens BMW, Toyota And Volkswagen Production

The auto industry faces a new supply chain disruption after Dutch authorities seized control of semiconductor maker Nexperia from Chinese owner Wingtech Technology, prompting the company to halt shipments of critical automotive chips. The stoppage could affect production at automakers including BMW, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and Stellantis.

Nexperia, a market leader in basic transistors and diodes, accounts for roughly 40% of that segment, making its parts essential in vehicle electronics and control systems. The company declared the situation a “force majeure” event, a legal designation that can excuse contractual obligations in extraordinary circumstances. Notably, shipments from Nexperia’s factories in Europe and China have not resumed.