Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson SURPRISES His Mom With A Car For Christmas. WHAT Did HE Choose For HER?

Agent001 submitted on 12/29/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:45:33 PM

Views : 580 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

From The Rock...

Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today

She was shocked.
She got a few good ugly cries in.
Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car.
She was overcome with pure joy joy.

Enjoy your Caddy mom!




