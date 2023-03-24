E-Fuels Likely to Cost Well Over $11 A Gallon When They Arrive

A fight is brewing in the European Parliament over the future of internal combustion engines. While some believe that e-fuels should be exempt from the coming ban on CO2 emitting vehicles, critics argue that their energy intensive production could make them more expensive and more detrimental than they are useful to the environment.
 
A recent study by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) suggests that e-fuels could cost up to €2.80 per liter, or the equivalent of $11.52 USD per gallon at current exchange rates.


