EARLY REVIEW! BMW iX Prototype xDrive50. Winner By A NOSE?

BMW’s combination of superb luxury with electric drive fits brilliantly here, and the iX is a refined, comfortable and spacious premium SUV that offers plenty of range, albeit at a high price. However, the technology on offer helps to justify the price.



Packaging is good and passengers will have plenty of room, plus with no transmission tunnel to get in the way of feet, even more space is freed up. The same is true of the boot, although housing a big battery and an electric motor means it’s a middling 500 litres.



The mid-spec xDrive50 model we’ve driven features a 105.2kWh battery, which offers a claimed range of up to 380 miles; 195kW rapid charging provides a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 35 minutes – or you can add 90 miles of range in just 10 minutes.



But here is the million dollar question no matter how good or bad it is...is there REALLY a robust stable of REAL buyers wanting to pay over $75k for an EV? Sure, there are SOME. But are there enough in the numbers they need to sell to EVER make money or make up the damage they've done to their ICE lineup?



In order to glorify their EV's, all of these premium brands have basically obsoleted the image of their gas powered offerings by hammering into their customer base that EV is the future.



