ECO-warrior Greta Thunberg has been led away by police while attending an anti-coal mine demonstration in Germany.

Thunberg, 20, was pictured being manhandled by police as she was forcibly carried away at the protest in Lützerath.



The famous School Strike for Climate activist was pictured laughing as two officers in riot gear detained her at the demo.

She had refused to comply with the police that led to her being detained, reports German daily Bild.