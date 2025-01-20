EEOC Sues GM And The UAW For Age Discrimination

General Motors and the international union of United Auto Workers violated federal law when they negotiated a collective bargaining agreement which limited short-term disability payments to older workers who receive Social Security Retirement benefits, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charged in a lawsuit filed today.

According to the lawsuit, since at least 2019, the agreement between the parties provided that GM will pay weekly benefits to employees who miss work due to sickness or injury. But GM paid less to employees who were entitled, by their age, to full retirement benefits through the Social Security program, leaving workers aged 66 and older with fewer benefits than younger coworkers.