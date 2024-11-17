ELATED Or DEFLATED? RATE This Porsche 911 Special Edition.

The Porsche 911 Dakar introduces an off-road extraordinary design and performance, marking a significant shift from the traditional 911 lineage with its adventurous spirit wrapped in the iconic 911 silhouette. This model pays homage to Porsche's rally heritage, specifically the legendary Paris-Dakar rally victories, blending performance with rugged capability.



The 911 Dakar features a lifted suspension, increasing its ground clearance by approximately 50 mm over the standard 911, with an additional 30 mm lift available via a specially developed system for tackling tougher terrains. This alteration not only facilitates a better approach and departure angle but also enhances its off-road prowess, allowing it to conquer gravel, sand, and even light rock formations with ease.



Under the hood, it retains the powerful 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine, delivering 473 horsepower, which, combined with the all-wheel-drive system and rear-axle steering, ensures that the Dakar isn't just about looks. It's engineered for dynamic performance both on and off the tarmac. The interior doesn't skimp on racing heritage either, with options for full bucket seats, a lack of rear seats for weight reduction, and the Rallye Sport Package that includes a roll-over bar and six-point seat belts for those who dare to take this 911 where few would dare.



The Sonderwunsch program elevates the Dakar's exclusivity, offering bespoke customization. This could include unique paint schemes reminiscent of the '80s rally cars or personalized interior touches, making each 911 Dakar not just a vehicle but a piece of art on wheels, designed for those who seek to blend luxury with the thrill of adventure.



