Elon Musk is hosting SNL tomorrow night, and Lucid Motors is capitalizing on the hype by airing a commercial for its Air luxury sedan during the show. The ad is gonna focusing on the fact that the Air will likely beat the Tesla Model S Plaid Plus to market as the first EV to have a range of over 500 miles.



Do you enjoy when automakers directly throw shade at each other like this?



Good move for Lucid or does it show their DESPERATION?









