ELON Goes Into ROBO MODE! CYBERCAB! CYBERCAB! Under $30k!

Elon Musk, the maestro of making headlines, has pulled another rabbit out of his SpaceX hat with the introduction of the 'CyberCab' – an autonomous vehicle that promises to redefine how we think about personal transportation. Envisioned as not just a car but a mobile revolution, the CyberCab is Musk's latest venture into making human drivers as obsolete as dial-up internet. This isn't just any self-driving car; oh no, it's designed for owners to operate as "robotic taxis," turning the everyday vehicle into a potential income source. Imagine your car moonlighting, driving passengers around while you're catching up on "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." Musk's vision? A world where cars not only drive themselves but also might just pay for themselves, turning the vehicle ownership model on its head. Typical Musk – always aiming to make Earth's traffic look like a well-orchestrated dance from space.

























JUST IN: Elon Musk introduces the 'CyberCab,' an autonomous car that can drive people by itself.



Musk says anyone will be able to buy the CyberCab and owners could manage a fleet of "robotic taxis" that can drive people around.



