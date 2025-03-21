ELON Hosts The TESLA ALL-HANDS Meeting Tonight. THESE, Are The Highlights.

Elon Musk recently shared exciting updates about Tesla’s progress and vision. He announced that Tesla has produced over 7 million vehicles worldwide and is on track to exceed 10 million next year, showcasing the company’s remarkable growth. Acknowledging challenges, Elon noted there have been “rocky times” and “stormy weather,” but he remains optimistic, declaring “the future is bright.” He emphasized Tesla’s appeal as a top employer, offering significant upward mobility and a declining work-related injury rate, reflecting improved safety. Addressing AI and robotics, Elon tied them to Tesla’s mission, explaining they contribute to “sustainable abundance for all.” By integrating advanced technology, Tesla aims to not only revolutionize transportation but also ensure a future where sustainability benefits everyone. Elon’s comments highlight Tesla’s achievements, resilience, and commitment to innovation and a thriving workforce.



Q1 2025 Tesla All-Hands Meeting



Highlights from Elon's comments:



- have produced over 7 million vehicles globally.

- will surpass 10 million next year.

- at times there are rocky times, a little bit of stormy weather.

- but the future is bright.

