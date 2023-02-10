ELON IS SWEATING THE COMPETITION! Tesla Launches New Model Y Model AT THE LOWEST PRICE EVER! Hard To BEAT A Model Y In The Low 30's!

Agent001 submitted on 10/2/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:11:27 PM
Incredible. He is dismantling these legacy companies model by model. Discuss...Wow @Tesla has just released a new Model Y starting at just $43,990. That means you can buy it for just $35,990 after the $7,500 federal tax credit and $500 referral discount. To put the affordability of the Model Y in perspective, the cheapest Toyota RAV4 Prime in my area is… pic.twitter.com/7CPipZPAUe— Matthew Donegan-Ryan (@MatthewDR) October 3, 2023
