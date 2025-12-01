ELON MUSK Gives Some BULLETPROOF Advice To Those Driving Through Areas Being LOOTED In LA.

Elon Musk has offered advice for those navigating through areas experiencing looting in Los Angeles using the Tesla Cybertruck. He emphasizes the vehicle's bulletproof capabilities, particularly noting that the side panels can withstand subsonic projectiles like those from handguns, shotguns, and Tommy guns. However, Musk cautions that the Cybertruck's glass windows are not bulletproof, advising drivers to duck if they encounter armed individuals. This guidance comes amidst reports of civil unrest in LA, where maintaining personal safety can be paramount. Musk's advice reflects the unique design features of the Cybertruck, aiming to provide a sense of security in potentially hazardous situations. It's important for drivers to remember these limitations of the vehicle's armor and to remain vigilant. The broader context includes the ongoing discourse about vehicle safety in urban settings during emergencies.











Yes. Please be careful in some areas, as there is non-zero risk of armed looters.



Cybertruck side panels are bulletproof to subsonic projectiles (handguns, shotgun & Tommy gun), but the glass is not, so make sure to duck if you see anyone wielding a gun.



