EMBARASSING! How Can Jennifer Granholm, Secretary Of Energy NOT KNOW How Many Barrels Of Oil The USA Uses Per Day?

Honestly, Jennifer Granholm is unqualified to be Energy Secretary. Check this out. Talk about someone completely not prepared and NOT having what it takes to do this job. The USA deserves better.



Jennifer, America is laughing at YOU.







Reporter: "How many barrels of oil does the U.S. consume per day?"



Biden's energy secretary: "I don't have that number in front of me" pic.twitter.com/Z0Zv7tHS2v — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 23, 2021







