EMBARRASING: Chevrolet 2023 Corvette Z06 NFT Fails To Gather A Single Bid

In mid-June, Chevrolet ventured into the world of NFTs by designing a special piece of art for the 2023 Corvette Z06 and attempting to auction it off alongside a real-life Z06. However, the online auction failed to attract any bids.

Consumer interest in NFT projects has waned due to the falling cryptocurrency market and anyone wanting to have purchased the Z06 ‘Own the Color’ NFT would have needed to part ways with at least 206 ETH (~$228,000 at the time of writing), the opening bid for the piece of art.